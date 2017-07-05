Louisa-Muscatine softball would get a home run from Hailey Sanders lifting the falcons to an 8-5 win in the first round of the playoffs.
Louisa-Muscatine SB gets late home run for victory
-
Muscatine residents urged to take precautions after non-treated wastewater discharged into Mississippi river
-
Muscatine cleaning up after a weekend storm tore through the area
-
Muscatine Chamber of Commerce plans to discuss how downtown construction affects local businesses
-
Muscatine Mayor: I tried to reach out to the city council
-
Pleasant Valley avenges regular season loss in win over Muscatine
-
-
Muscatine teen found guilty of shooting into occupied house
-
Mississippi Drive corridor ready for fresh look in Muscatine
-
Muscatine law “soot” pits GPC against disgruntled neighbors
-
Lake Odessa restoration creates habitat for Iowa wildlife
-
Muscatine gets a trio of 2nd half goals to best P.V.
-
-
Residents react to Muscatine city council removing mayor
-
New 24 hour daycare in Muscatine set to open a preschool this fall
-
Muscatine Council removes mayor