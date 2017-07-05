Lancers, Blue Devils honor veterans before doubleheader split

North Scott and Davenport Central honored 30 veterans before their MAC doubleheader on Monday. The Lancers would win game one 4-2. The Blue Devils bounce back to take game 2.
