× WATCH: Governor Rauner makes statement on proposed tax hike

ILLINOIS — Governor Bruce Rauner took a few minutes Wednesday afternoon to express his thoughts on the proposed budget that includes a 32 percent tax hike.

Rauner went as far to say that the tax hike was not just a slap in the face to Illinois residents but a “2×4 smacked across the forehead to the people of Illinois.”

You can see the governor’s full statement in the video below.