Detective Scott Williams retires from Moline PD

MOLINE -- Detective Scott Williams has retired from the Moline Police Department after serving for 30 years and 30 days.

A retirement party was held for Williams on Friday, June 1st. Colleagues he's worked with through the years were there to give him numerous going away gives and share memories from the years spent.

In fact, it's those people that Williams said he'll miss the most.

"It's bitter sweet you know, you forget any of the bad that you may have come across but at the end of the day you remember all of the good and you realize being a City of Moline police officer is a great thing," Williams said.

Now Williams is moving into a position at the federal court house in downtown Davenport.