× Des Moines woman shot, killed by police

UPDATE: DES MOINES -– A woman involved in a shooting with Des Moines police officers early Wednesday morning has died from her injuries.

Police say 29-year-old Tiffany Potter was involved in a chase with police, when she parked in the driveway at 1623 E. 14th Street around 2:00 a.m. and tried to run from officers. Police say she had no connection to the residence or those who live there.

Officials say Potter had a handgun and fired at least one round. One of the three police officers on the scene fired his handgun at Potter and she was hit. Officers provided emergency medical care to her until emergency crews arrived. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

Police have not released the names of the officers involved but say video recordings at the scene and witness statements back up the details of what happened.

EARLIER:

DES MOINES -– A woman was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Des Moines early Wednesday morning.

The Des Moines Police Department says officers were involved in a shooting incident around 2:00 a.m. at 1623 E. 14th Street. A woman was injured and officials say she was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on her name or condition.

No officers were injured.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the incident, as is standard in officer-involved shootings.

Police say E. 14th between E. Washington Ave. and Osceola Ave. will be closed while they investigate, but by the time the morning commute begins all southbound lanes will be open and one lane of northbound traffic will be open.