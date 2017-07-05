Crews scale back on Mississippi River search for missing railway employee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUBUQUE, Iowa -- Emergency crews are continuing their search for a railway worker in the Mississippi River, though they are scaling back.

The employee, Jim Wagner, reportedly fell into the river overnight Monday, July 3rd, but nobody realized he was missing four a few hours.

Crews suspended their search Monday night and picked back up Tuesday. They were looking along a 30-mile stretch from Dubuque down to Bellevue, Iowa.

Chief Joe Heim with the East Dubuque Fire Department said that the swift current was making their search very difficult.

The river had initially been closed to water traffic, but has since been reopened.