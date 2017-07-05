× Area schools collecting school supplies for the First Day Project

Since 2006 Quad City area schools and volunteer groups coordinate a combined supply drive effort through the First Day Project: Quad City-Wide Student Supply Drive.

The First Day Project unites Quad City area school supplies drives to meet the needs of students who require help in obtaining school supplies. Approximately 24,000 students in Quad City schools are from families with incomes low enough to be eligible for Free & Reduced fee waivers for school meals and fees. Some of Quad City area school districts have an average as high as 70% of students qualifying for Free & Reduced. The First Day Project will supply thousands of Quad City students with the items they need to start their school year with confidence.

Serving Bettendorf, Colona, Carbon Cliff-Barstow, Davenport, East Moline, Hampton, Moline, Pleasant Valley, Rock Island-Milan, Silvis, and United Township school district students.

SCHOOL SUPPLIES NEEDED

Crayons

Colored Pencils

Composition Notebooks

Loose-Leaf Paper

Pocket Folders

Spiral Notebooks

Pencils

Pens

Washable Markers

Watercolor Paints

Backpacks

Erasers

Glue Sticks

Pencil Boxes

Rulers

Scissors

Donation Locations

WQAD News 8 – 3003 Park 16th Street, Moline, IL

July 3 – 31, 2017

Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

SPECIAL DROP OFF DAY – Thursday, July 20, 2017

Ruhl & Ruhl

July 5 – 30, 2017

Bettendorf Office – 1228 Middle Rd, Bettendorf

Davenport Office – 4545 Welcome Way, Davenport

Moline Office – 1701 52nd Avenue, Moline

Corporate – 5403 Victoria Ave. #100, Davenport

Carpetland USA

July 5 – 30, 2017

4337 Brady St., Davenport

4201 44th Ave., Moline

IOWA – June 23 – July 31

Bettendorf Community School District

District Administration Center – 3311 18th St., Bettendorf

Davenport Community School District

Achievement Service Center – 1606 Brady St., Davenport

Monday through Thursday

Pleasant Valley Community School District

Pleasant Valley High School – 604 Belmont Rd., Bettendorf

ILLINOIS – July 1 – 22

Moline School District

District Administration Center – 1619 11th Ave., Moline

Rock Island/Milan School District

District Administration Center – 2101 6th Ave., Rock Island

Chris Elsberg State Farm Insurance Agency – 855 46th Ave., R.I.

Blackhawk Bank & Trust – 38th St.& Blackhawk Rd., Rock Island

Blackhawk Bank & Trust – 301 West 4th St., Milan

East Moline Area Schools (First Day Fund Inc.)

Christ United Methodist Church – 3801 7th St, East Moline

9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Whitey’s Ice Cream Locations – CASH DONATIONS

July 1 – 14

3515 Middle Rd, Bettendorf

1230 West Locust St., Davenport

2419 East 53rd St., Davenport

Northpark Mall, Davenport

1601 Avenue of the Cities, Moline

2601 41st. St, Moline

2520 18th Ave., Rock Island

1335 Ave. of the Cities, East Moline

Ascentra Credit Union Locations

July 3 – August 3, 2017

1710 Grant St., Bettendorf

2339 53rd Ave., Bettendorf

1515 W. 53rd St., Davenport

1710 W. 3rd St., Davenport

1800 Brady St., Davenport

949 Mississippi View Ct., LeClaire

3005 7th St., Moline

Hy-Vee Pack the Bus

Sunday, July 23 from 11 am – 4 pm

Devils Glen Rd., Bettendorf

Sunday, July 30

Utica Ridge & 53rd, Davenport

11 am – 4 pm

Bikers for Backpacks QC

Biker ride to benefit Rock Island/Milan students in need

Sunday, July 30, 2017

Facebook – bikersforbackpacksqc

MONETARY DONATIONS

Donate Online: Go to www.cfgrb.org and click on “Our Funds” then select First Day Project

Checks: Community Foundation of the Great River Bend, 852 Middle Rd., Ste. 100, Bettendorf, IA 52722. Please write First Day Project Fund in the memo line.