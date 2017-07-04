× Thunderstorm chances still out there the next couple of days

Happy 4th everyone!!

Typical summer weather continues with the warm and humid air expected to set off an isolated coverage of showers and thunderstorms as we head into the evening hours.

We’ll keep it pretty warm and humid again tonight as any isolated shower or thunderstorm out there would have diminished. Lows overnight will only drop in the upper 60s.

More of the same come Wednesday and Thursday with a later day shower or thunderstorm each day. The better coverage of the two days will be on Thursday as an approaching cold front moves in.

Temperatures both days will climb between 85 and 90 degrees before we spill in more tolerable warmth and lower humidity heading into the following weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Stay ahead of the weather! Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here