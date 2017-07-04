× House will not override IL governor’s veto of tax increase plan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Latest on the Illinois Legislature’s action to address the nation’s longest state budget stalemate (all times local):

Speaker Michael Madigan says the House does not plan an override vote Tuesday if Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoes the budget package sent to him.

The Senate voted earlier in the day to approve a $5 billion tax increase to fund a $36 billion budget plan. It would be the first in Illinois in more than two years because of a budget standoff between Rauner and Democrats.

Rauner promised to veto the budget package because it doesn’t have include the business reform and property tax relief he demands.

The Senate is prepared to vote on an override motion Tuesday, but Madigan told WICS-TV that there would be no House action Tuesday.