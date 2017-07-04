Grilling with Fareway: Chicken Marinade for 4th of July

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ditch the hot dogs and hamburgers for 4th of July. Fareway's meat manager Darin Lastine shows us how to make a Chicken Marinade.

Ingredients:

1/4 cup low sodium soy sauce

2 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

2 Tbsp white vinegar

1 1/2 tsp dry mustard

3/4 tsp ground black pepper

1 1/2 tsp salt

1/4 cup olive oil

1 Tbsp lemon juice

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 1/2 tsp onion powder

3/4 tsp garlic powder

4 lbs boneless skinless chicken breasts

Directions:

Place trimmed chicken breasts in large Ziploc baggie or large container.

Combine all ingredients and pour over the chicken. Marinate for 6-12 hours.

When you're ready for the meal, cut the chicken into strips and pop it on the grill at medium heat. Grill them for about 15 minutes, but check the internal temperature for 165 degrees, so you know they are safe to eat.