BBQ Alert Issued: Good Morning Quad Cities Team Tests Out Hot Dog Grilling Hack

Happy Independence Day!

4th of July is probably the most patriotic day of the year, but it's also the most popular hot dog day of the year. According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, more than 150 million hot dogs are eaten today alone.

We, on Good Morning Quad Cites, decided to do our part and eat eight of those. Eric issued a BBQ Alert at 5:30am and by 6am, we were outside preparing the grill with hot dogs on skewers. Why? See below.

Since Eric grilled, Angie made dessert - a 4th of July flag made out of edible cookie dough and patriotic M&Ms! If you want the recipe, click here.