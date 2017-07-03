We Want to See Your WATERMELON DRESSES

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE- The Fourth of July is Tuesday, and what a better way to celebrate than with a watermelon dress!

#WatermelonDress was trending Monday, July 3, and it is easy for you to 'wear' a watermelon dress. All you do is cut the fruit into the shape of a dress, and then your friend snaps your picture holding the watermelon slice up, so it looks like you're wearing it as a dress.

If you go to WQAD Angie Sharp's Facebook Page, you can comment on her post with your watermelon dress or email her, angie.sharp@wqad.com. She'll show off some of the pictures she gets on the air Tuesday. Apparently, Eric and her are going to try this LIVE ON THE AIR.

Eric showed me how to wear one Monday.