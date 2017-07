This kid!!! moments like this are the BEST!! He has now found his independence going on the slide all by himself! He celebrated with a little dance before he went up!!🤣😂 #momentslikethese #thiskidtho #dabbin #hitthefolks #byefelicia #thelittlestofthecrew A post shared by Daina Lewis (@spunkiyogi) on Jul 2, 2017 at 3:41pm PDT

MOLINE — A Quad Cities kid just learned the joy of going down a water slide all by himself and celebrated with a hilarious dance.

Four-year-old Sean showed off some dance moves at White Water Junction on Sunday, July 2nd before running up to “The Rocket.”

Sean’s mom Daina Lewis told WQAD News 8 that he went down the slide at least eight times in a row and was “SO proud of himself!”

Way to go, Sean!