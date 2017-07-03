× Uncommon Ground – 5 Days of Giveaways Sweepstakes

Each day of the John Deere Classic (Wednesday, 7/12 – Sunday, 7/16), Uncommon Ground is giving you the chance to win one of five great prizes. One winner will be selected each day to win. Deadline for entry is Sunday, July 16th at noon.

Prizes include:

Wednesday, 7/12: Four (4) Greenside Club passes to the 18th green of John Deere Classic for Saturday only (includes seating and Signed Flag by 2016 winner Ryan Moore – value $300)

Thursday, 7/13: Patio Fire Table (value $350)

Friday, 7/14: Uncommon Ground 1 year of lawn care fertilization applications (residence up to 15000 square feet) and Zach Johnson autographed John Deere Classic flag (value $500)

Saturday, 7/15: Yeti 40 Cooler (value $400)

Sunday, 7/16: Big Green Egg (value $1500)

Just click the link below to register to win. One entry per person per day/

For complete contest rules, click here.

To register to win, click here.