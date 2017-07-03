× Suspect tracked down within 40 minutes of reported burglary in Des Moines County

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A suspect was tracked down within an hour after a burglary was reported at an apartment building.

A burglary was reported in progress on Sunday, July 2nd around 11:20 a.m., according to a statement from the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived the suspect had already fled.

From talking to witnesses at the scene, investigators found out that “the suspect had forced entry into the residence and assaulted the occupant while armed with a firearm,” the statement read. At some point during the incident, the weapon was fired and hit a vehicle that was parked in front of the apartment.

Officers found the suspect less than 40 minutes into their investigation, according to the statement. Just before noon 28-year-old Centrel Daunta Handy was found in his vehicle in the 1400 block of Lincoln Street in Burlington.

Investigators did a search of the area, including a nearby building, and found “parts to the handguns, ammunition, and clothing used by Handy in the commission of the crime,” read the statement.

Handy was arrested for first degree burglary and possession of a firearm by a felon, the statement said. Handy was taken to the Des Moines County Correctional Center and was held without bond.

Police said the person who was assaulted in the incident was treated at the scene for injuries.