× Storms will diminish late Monday night, but may flare up for the 4th

Hope everyone has had a great holiday weekend so far! We had some strong storms right along I-80 this afternoon, and they’ll slowly move to the southeast this evening. The good news is that I expect the rain to really weaken after the sunset tonight. If you’re heading out to Red White & Boom, you should be a-okay. It will be a bit muggy tonight with lows in the mid 60s.

However, the same stalled front causing these storms on Monday will reignite a few more storms for our holiday. The 4th of July will start off dry, but the rain will develop late that afternoon and evening. I’m seeing the greatest chance for rain along and south of I-80. No surprise, it will be warm and humid again with highs in the mid 80s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

We have a better chance for more widespread showers and storms on Wednesday, but the rain will keep us in the lower 80s.

Full on sunshine returns for Thursday, and the heat will really crank up! We’re likely to see highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham