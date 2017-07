× One hurt in shooting in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport Police say one person was shot in an incident Monday July 3, 2017. Officers responded to a call in the 1300 block of Sturdevant Street around 3pm.

Police say the victim is being treated for injuries but is expected to make a full recovery. Investigators say they are checking surveillance cameras on nearby Washington Street for any clues that can help them. No arrests have been made.