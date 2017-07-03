Mississippi River closed for reported missing person investigation north of the QC

EAST DUBUQUE, Illinois — The Mississippi River north of the Quad Cities has been closed because of an investigation.

KCRG reported that the East Dubuque Fire Department is searching for a bridge operator in the river.

The river is closed along about a one-mile stretch, from the train bridge to the Julien Dubuque Bridge, according to a statement from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department. The river will be closed until further notice.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office said that unless there is an update beforehand, they plan to hold a news briefing at 1 p.m.

