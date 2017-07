Mississippi River closed for reported missing person investigation north of the QC

EAST DUBUQUE, Illinois — The Mississippi River north of the Quad Cities has been closed because of an investigation.

KCRG reported that the East Dubuque Fire Department is searching for a bridge operator in the river.

The river is closed along about a one-mile stretch, from the train bridge to the Julien Dubuque Bridge, according to a statement from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department. ┬áThe river will be closed until further notice.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office said that unless there is an update beforehand, they plan to hold a news briefing at 1 p.m.

