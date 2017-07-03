Kraft Heinz Facility Could be Done by the End of the Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT- Mayor Frank Klipsch says the new Kraft Heinz facility could be done by late fall.

He told us this during 'Breakfast With' Thursday, July 29 at Greatest Grains on Harrison Street. About 1,400 people currently work at the riverfront plant in West Davenport. The new plant is expected to employ just 500 people.

