× Fort Myers Getaway Sweepstakes

Get away this winter to the Fort Myers area with a non-stop flight from the Quad City International Airport!

Just fill out the form below to enter to win.

One lucky person will be randomly selected to receive one (1) Quad City International Airport Voucher for $500.00 total credit, plus one week (7 days) of free long-term parking at the Quad City International Airport.

You can enter once per day. Deadline for entry is Sunday, July 30, 2017.

For complete contest rules, click here.