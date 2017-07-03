× Events will mark anniversary of death of Iowa cousins

EVANSDALE, Iowa (AP) — The fifth anniversary of the abduction and killing of two young cousins will be marked by events raising awareness about the unsolved case and teaching lessons about child safety.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports child safety will be the focus of an event on Sunday when DNA samples and fingerprints of children will be taken for free. Workshops on personal safety will also be offered at the Evansdale Community Resource Center.

Ten-year-old Lyric Cook and her cousin, Elizabeth Collins, disappeared after they were last seen riding bicycles July 13, 2012 in Evansdale. Hunters found the girls’ bodies nearly five months later in Bremer County.

On July 15, a memorial motorcycle ride from Lofty’s Lounge in Evansdale will be held to remember the girls.