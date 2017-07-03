Afternoon storms are a good bet, but not likely to last into fireworks time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the Quad Cities, we will be celebrating our nation's birthday with fireworks but we'll likely have a few natural fireworks beforehand. Storms will cover 30-40% of us in the afternoon, but these storms will likely be triggered by the afternoon heat and humidity (just like the atmosphere in Florida). A few downpours will be possible, but only lasting for an hour or so. These storms won't move fast as well, giving us plenty of time to head indoors. An hour or two of wet weather won't ruin our day, right?

Any storm activity will go away in the few hours after sunset. That gives us about a 90% chance the fireworks will go off without a hitch tonight. Temperatures will fall into the middle 60s by Tuesday morning.

Independence Day will be very similar to today. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible, mainly in the afternoon. Highs in the middle 80s.

Drier skies are expected after Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen