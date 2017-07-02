× Still seeing the chance for rain this 4th of July

We’ve been watching more cloud cover roll in late this Sunday afternoon, and we may see some rain through the evening. As a weak front pushes in from the north, a few storms will develop along the Wisconsin border. These storms will mainly last north of I-80. However, many storms will weaken after the sunset. Overnight lows will stay in the mid 60s.

Eventually this front will move just south of the Quad Cities, and will create more spotty showers and storms on Monday. Highs north of the front will stay closer to 80 while those south will reach the upper 80s. Some of this rain will linger into the evening.

Your 4th of July Holiday is looking very similar! As the front stalls south of the QC, more rain is expected to develop mainly along and south of I-80 during the afternoon and evening. While I don’t anticipate a washout, it’s a good idea to have a backup plan for outdoor actives. Highs will stay in the mid 80s.

Watch out for the potential for heavy rain on Wednesday! We’re looking at a large cluster of showers and storms passing through the area. Highs will remain around 80.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham