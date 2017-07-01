× Rain chances begin Sunday and stick around for Independence Day

What a nice start we had to July! Afternoon sunshine will lead us into a mostly clear sky Saturday night. Calmer winds will also help us cool down into the upper 50s and low 60s.

There’s nothing really cool to speak of for Sunday. The heat and humidity will increase with the upper 80s likely in the Quad Cities. A very weak front will be pushing through late Sunday afternoon from the north. This will spark a few showers and storms, but not everyone is guaranteed to see rain tomorrow. Most will see an increase in cloud cover. Showers and storms will fizzle out late Sunday night with lows in the mid 60s.

However, we’re heading back into more rain chances on Monday. By the afternoon, we’ll see the mid 80s with more showers and storms developing. This time, I’m expecting the rain to be more widespread, and it will last into the evening hours. Unfortunately, these showers and storms could impact Red White and Boom that evening.

More storms are possible for Independence Day, especially later that afternoon and evening. It’s a good idea to have a backup plan to any outdoor holiday activites! Highs remain in the 80s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham