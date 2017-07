× Pilot killed in plane crash in Eastern Iowa

MONTICELLO, Iowa– The pilot of a small plane died Saturday afternoon, after his plane crashed near an Eastern Iowa airport.

The call came in around 4 p.m. Saturday in Monticello, about 90 minutes north of the Quad Cities.

Police found the plane in a corn field about 50 yards away from the Monticello Regional Airport.

The pilot was the only person inside the plane.

His or her name is not being released. The FAA and NTSB are both investigating the crash.