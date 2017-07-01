× Despite promises, Illinois lawmakers will not vote on budget this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois — Illinois lawmakers promised they’d get a budget done by the end of the day Saturday. But, they didn’t hold up their end of the deal.

Lawmakers returned to work Saturday after missing a key deadline to prevent the state from starting an unprecedented third consecutive fiscal year without a budget. But House Speaker Michael Madigan took to the floor, saying a vote wouldn’t take place this weekend.

Illinois has now officially entered its third consecutive fiscal year without a budget. That’s the longest impasse of any state since at least the Great Depression.

Without a budget, the state comptroller will be unable to cover basic services ordered by courts, road construction shuts down, Powerball ticket sales have halted, and the state’s credit rating could be downgraded to “junk.”