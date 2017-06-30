Vehicle break-ins, arsons reported overnight in Morrison, Illinois

MORRISON, Illinois — A spree of vehicle break-ins and arsons have been reported in the southwest section of town, according to Morrison authorities.

Police Chief Brian Melton told News 8 that there were 19 reported burglaries or attempted burglaries that spanned from 11 p.m. Thursday, June 29th to 6 a.m. Friday, June 30th. Of those reports, three were vehicle arsons.

Chief Melton said a similar crime spree happened earlier in the summer in the northeast part of Morrison. He said a handful of car break-ins were reported in that incident.

Right now police said they are collecting evidence and are asking for any information from the public. Chief Melton emphasized that even something as “trivial” as seeing someone you don’t normally see in your neighborhood or suspicious activity of any kind could be important to their investigation.

If you have any information you would like to share, call 815-772-7659.