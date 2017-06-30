Two women’s healthcare clinics closing Friday

Starting June 30, women will now have less options to choose from when it comes to healthcare.

Two women’s health care clinics in the Quad Cities – Planned Parenthood in Bettendorf and the Women’s Clinic inside the Rock Island County Health Department will close.

The Rock Island County Women’s clinic says it can no longer afford to stay open because the state has cut family planning funding by more than 64% since 2010.

The cuts have resulted in a loss of over a half a million dollars.

Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer at Rock Island County Health Department says the closing of the woman’s clinic will impact thousands of men and women in our area who rely on life saving services.

“People who are lucky to have a job where their employer provides health insures is becoming less and less and many of our clients don’t have jobs that provide that,” said Hill. “It’s very frustrating because I believe public health and women’s health care is important. I’m saddened we are not going to be able to provide those services anymore.”

Hill says the Rock Island County Women’s clinic is sending patients to other centers across the state so they can receive care.

In Bettendorf, Planned Parenthood will also close majority of it’s services. The clinic will stop offering cancer screenings, STD testing and treatment, birth control and family planning services starting June 30.

However, it will continue to provide limited abortion care until the building is sold.

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland made the announcement to close the clinic in May after former Iowa Governor, Terry Brandstad signed a budget bill which allows the state to stop funding from going to planned parenthood.

Supporters held a rally at the Bettendorf Clinic earlier this week to mourn the loss of the centers.

“We are going to continue to fight, it`s the right thing to do we have millions of people all across the country that we help and family planning is an essential part of health care and we`re going to continue,” said Erin Qubit, who supports Planned Parenthood.

Those who oppose the center were also there praying and carrying rosaries.

“To pray for Planned Parenthood and to get all their hearts to come to know the preciousness of life of the child,” said Annette Williams, who opposes Planned Parenthood

Centers in Keokuk, Sioux City and Burlington will stop all services and close completely.

Three percent of Planned Parenthood services go towards abortions.