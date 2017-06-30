× Teen sustains gunshot wound near Muscatine school

MUSCATINE — A teenager was near a school when he was shot in the leg, police say.

Muscatine Police said that a 17-year-old showed up at the hospital at 11:50 p.m. on Thursday, June 29th. He had one bullet wound to his leg that was not life-threatening.

The teen said that he had been shot near Jefferson School, which is located in the 1,000 block of Mulberry Avenue, according to the police statement. Officers were able to verify his claim.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call the Muscatine Police Department at 563-263-9922, Ext. 608. You can also message the Muscatine Police Department on Facebook.