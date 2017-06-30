× Staying safe this holiday weekend: Police urge motorists to use designated drivers

MOLINE — Police departments from around the Quad Cities are urging motorists to stay safe this holiday weekend by driving sober or designating a driver while celebrating the 4th of July.

According to the Illinois State Police, DUI remains the number one cause of fatal crashes over the Independence Day holiday.

Police offer tips for keeping yourself and those around you safe:

Plan a safe way home before the fun begins.

If you’re impaired, use a taxi, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation so you are sure to get home safely.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, don’t hesitate to call 911.

If you know someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to safely get to where they are going.

The ISP will step up enforcement this holiday weekend with patrols and roadside safety checks.