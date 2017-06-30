× Shower chances remain for the later half of the holiday weekend

Some of the broken cloudiness we’ve seen today has allowed for a few passing sprinkles or light showers to pop up in spots. No surprise on that. Those same clouds will linger overnight but remain dry as lows drop around the lower 60s.

The start of the weekend will be mostly sunny with highs around 80 on Saturday to lower 80s on Sunday. Humidity in the air stays in check on Saturday with a touch more humidity on Sunday.

The reason for the slight increase in humidity is a weak disturbance blowing in from the northwest that will increase our clouds later that day followed by a few scattered showers, maybe a thunderstorm that night.

In fact, I beginning to see a few more small disturbances passing through the area for early next week as well. Not enough to produce a total washout of your outdoor holiday plans but a chance for a shower or thunderstorm each day. Hope we can change that in the days ahead. Fingers crossed!!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

