Police seeking suspect accused of shooting a Rock Island woman

ROCK ISLAND — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted for allegedly shooting a Rock Island woman on Wednesday, June 28.

Police are looking for Edward L. McLaurin, 21, no-address-given. He is facing charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, unlawful possession of weapons and reckless discharge of a firearm.

According to court records, McLaurin has previous convictions for attempting to flee police. He is listed as having a Chicago address.

McLaurin is accused of firing shots in the 500 block of Rock Island’s 7th Street around 7 p.m. last Wednesday. One of those bullets struck an adult female, who sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was treated and released from a local hospital.