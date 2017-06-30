Police seek vandal responsible for spray-painted message targeting ‘cops’

FORT MADISON, Iowa — Police are looking for the person or people responsible for an act of vandalism targeting “cops.”

Spray painted on the side of the Fareway building was a message that said, “Shoot Cops not Dope,” according to a post published to the Fort Madison Police Department’s page. The Fareway grocery store is located at 1820 Avenue H.

A passerby noticed the vandalism and flagged down a police officer to let them know about it, according to the Fort Madison Police chief Tim Sittig.

Chief Sittig told News 8 that they believe the vandalism happened overnight between the hours of 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29th and 5:30 a.m. Friday, June 30th.

“We’ve had episodes of vandalism,” the chief said, “but we haven’t seen any yet that mention shooting police.”

A reward of $1,000 has been offered for “the successful arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) that committed this deplorable act.”

If you have any information you are asked to call the Fort Madison Police Department at 319- 372-2525.