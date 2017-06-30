News 8 Trio: Make a meal with balsamic vinegar

Catch the NEWS 8 TRIO every Tuesday and Thursday night on "News 8 at 6:30" for three great ideas to make your life better and more interesting.
Denise and Johnnie show you three ways to use balsamic vinegar. These options cover the whole meal with a salad dressing, glaze and dessert!
1. Salad dressing - equal parts extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar with a dash of dijon mustard and grated parmesan cheese... Mix and drizzle on salad.
2. Glaze - Put balsamic vinegar in a pan and let simmer on low heat for 20 minutes to reduce into a syrup consistency... drizzle on meat or veggies.
3. Dessert - Add balsamic vinegar to a pint of strawberries with lemon juice and sugar... the marinade will kick up the flavor of the berries - perfect for an ice cream topping.
