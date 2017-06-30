Iowa distillery law set to go into effect July 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Saturday, July 1, will be the first day that Iowa distilleries will be allowed to sell their products by the glass.

Until now, distilleries have only been able to offer small samples and sell bottles.

But an effort spearheaded by Mississippi River Distilling Company for the last five years helped to change Iowa's law.

The distillery will be celebrating their win tomorrow with the soft launch of their new "Cody Road Cocktail House."

"We're not a bar, you can't have beer and wine here," said owner of Mississippi River Distilling Company Ryan Burchett, "you have our spirits, have them in a cocktail in a new way."

Visit the Mississippi River Distilling Company's website for more information on Cody Road Cocktail House.