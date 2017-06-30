× In-depth forecast for each day through the 4th of July

Welcome to Friday! For many, this will be the official holiday weekend since the 4th of July falls on Tuesday this year. Here’s when we’ll have the best and worst weather:

Friday

While we will have more clouds than sunshine, and even a few showers, it should be a pretty dry day overall. Even with a few showers and isolated thunderstorms, the “Eric Factor” is a 7. We’ll take that, right? Temperatures will top out around 81 degrees.

Saturday

The weekend should be mostly sunny and comfortable. We’ll start our Saturday with temps in the lower 60s with highs close to 80 in the afternoon. Noticeably absent will be high humidity levels…those will stay in check. Look for mostly sunny skies with highs around 79 degrees.

Sunday

The day will start a little on the cool side: in the middle 50s. The afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs around 84 degrees. Storms will be possible Sunday night into early Monday.

Monday (Red, White, and Boom)

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely, but it won’t be an all-day affair. Instead, 2-3 hours of storm activity is expected with more humid conditions. Temperatures will go up to 84 degrees.

Tuesday (4th of July)

Our models are indicating some leftover instability after the main event on Monday. For that reason, will put in an isolated storm. Highs around 83. Drier and slightly cooler for the following days.

Have a great weekend! Safe travels if you’re headed out of town. -Meteorologist Eric Sorensen