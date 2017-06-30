Illinois Budget Deadline: Jim Mertens’ live blog

Posted 11:05 am, June 30, 2017, by , Updated at 11:53AM, June 30, 2017

WQAD News 8's Jim Mertens is in Springfield offering live updates as the lawmakers wade through the budget discussions.

Follow along with Jim Mertens on Twitter.

Katrina Lamansky June 30, 201711:23 am

Katrina Lamansky June 30, 201711:19 am

The Illinois House shortly after 11 a.m. today passed an appropriations amendment 90-25 paving the way for a budget compromise bill that will be passed along to the Senate for consideration.

Katrina Lamansky June 30, 201711:07 am

Katrina Lamansky June 30, 201711:07 am

Katrina Lamansky June 30, 201711:07 am

Katrina Lamansky June 30, 201711:06 am

Katrina Lamansky June 30, 201711:06 am