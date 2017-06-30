Golf Deals: Take a trip north to Woodbine Bend Golf Course

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Illinois -- For a scenic round of golf, take a trip north to Woodbine Bend Golf Course in Stockton, Illinois.

The links-style course is located in the driftless region, offering rolling hills, mounds, and tall grass.

Those features are on full display on Hole 18, the course's signature hole.

"It's a par five, plays right around 450, and it's got those rolling hills and a little creek that runs 80 yards short of the green, and it just captures the beautiful landscape of Jo Daviess County," said general manager Sam Stoddard.

Stoddard says the course is ideal for experienced players, as well as beginners.

"I think that we've got a challenge for all golfers, because the good golfer can hit the ball straight and still receive a challenge from blind holes and blind shots. Then the unskilled golfer can also slice the heck out of the ball and still be okay, because you're in another fairway," said Stoddard.

Woodbine Bend also offers a full restaurant and bar, as well as banquet facilities and outside dining.

To check out Woodbine Bend yourself and to see the rest of our Golf Deals,