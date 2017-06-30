Golf Deals: Get a slice of history at the Arsenal Island Golf Course

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL - At the Arsenal Island Golf Course, you can get a slice of history while playing along the Mississippi River.

"The golf course was built 1897 they started with five holes, continued to make nine holes in the next two years and then by 1902 we had a full 18 holes of golf here. There`s three tee boxes here where you can turn around and just throw your ball into the Mississippi River, you`re so close to it," said Todd Fowler, Head Golf Professional at the course.

When it comes to a signature hole, Fowler says it's too hard to choose, "We have several really good holes. Our 13th does a beautiful par 3 downhill. Our 17th does a beautiful par 3 downhill, but my favorite stretch would be 6th, 7th, 8th par 4`s that finish up the front 9 and they`re really strong golf holes. I think 6 is our best hole and it really makes you think twice about playing the blacks sometimes."

To play here it does require a little bit of skill.

"You know it is a challenging golf course but it`s not impossible golf course. You`re going to hit shots and you`re going to be rewarded for good shots. If you hit poor shots you`re probably going to be in the trees and you`re just going to need to chip out and keep going forward but most people who play golf can play golf here," said Fowler.

When it comes to getting access on the Island, Fowler say's it's pretty easy.

"You just go to the visitor`s center which is near the Moline gate," Fowler says just give them a valid driver's license and you get a 12 month pass that will give you access at either gate to come play golf.

