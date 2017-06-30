× GMQC TODAY: Special Delivery, Hot Dog Poll, & “Extra Extra!”

If you didn’t watch Good Morning Quad Cities on Friday, June 30th, this is what you missed:

It’s FRIYAY! If you find this coffee mug anywhere, please send it to: Angie Sharp, Friyay Fanatic, 3003 Park 16th Street, Moline, Illinois, 61265. I promise to send you a WQAD News 8 mug in return!

It’s an especially special Friyay, because News 8’s Jim Mertens returned to Good Morning Quad Cities! He’s covering the Illinois Legislature’s Special Session in Springfield right now and it’s fair to say we were very excited to see him:

We also had a new addition to Good Morning Quad Cities today – the Quad Cities Tribune. Have you heard of it before? Probably not, because Eric created it this morning:

Did you read the fine print? Eric loves turtles.

He also loves Rip’s Chicken! They sent him a special delivery this week:

Also, did you hear what Jonathan said when Eric hinted at what he got:

As you probably know by now, we love food on Good Morning Quad Cities. However, we’re not so sure about this invention:

From pizza to hot dogs, the results of Angie’s official (not really) hot dog poll is out:

What do YOU think? You can take our REAL poll by clicking here.

We hope you have a WONDERFUL 4th of July Weekend! We’ll see you on Monday!