Tips from community lead to arrest in Davenport Walgreens robbery

DAVENPORT — Tips from the community helped lead police to a suspect they say was involved in a Walgreen robbery.

Back on May 23, an armed robbery was reported at the Kimberly Road Walgreens, according to previous reports. Police said a suspect went into the store with a knife and demanded prescription drugs. The person wanted Oxycodone, Percocet, and Hydrocodone from the pharmacy.

On June 29th, police said they had arrested 28-year-old Nicholas Schwien. He was charged with first degree robbery and second degree theft.