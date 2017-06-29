× Severe weather threat diminishing tonight

Fortunately, the light showers that passed over most of the area this afternoon has really stabilized the atmosphere heading into the evening. That means the level of severe weather overnight goes from slim to none with that slim chance expected north. I’ll still keep a shower or non-severe thunderstorm in the forecast overnight with lows only dropping around the upper 60s.

By Friday, can’t rule out a passing shower or isolated non-severe thunderstorm, otherwise skies will remain partly cloudy with daytime highs around the 80 degree mark.

This take us into the all important weekend and still looking pretty dry until we see a few showers sneak in by late Sunday night. This will eventually lead to a better coverage of showers and thunderstorms by Monday.

Highs will once again reach around 80 on Saturday with lower 80s anticipated both Sunday and Monday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

