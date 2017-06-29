Reports: Tornado collapses Prairieburg, Iowa home trapping woman inside

PRAIRIEBURG, Iowa — A tornado reported in east-central Iowa caused damage to property and left at least one person injured.

KCRG reported that a Prairieburg woman’s house collapsed on her during the storms Wednesday evening, June 28th, ultimately sending her to the hospital.

A “large tornado with debris” was reported in the Prairieburg area around 6:45 p.m., according to storm reports from The National Weather Service. Damage to homes, grain bins, and semis were also reported in the area around 6:50 p.m.

Other possible tornadoes were reported throughout the evening:

7:15 p.m. — About 14 miles east of Prairieburg, an emergency manager reported damage to homes, barns, and property near Monticello

7:20 p.m. A tornado was reported northwest of Cascade

7:25 p.m. — A tornado was reported in the Worthington area

Storm surveying was planned for Thursday, June 29th to look over the damage from Wednesday night’s storms.