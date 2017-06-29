× Police respond to fatal crash in Davenport Thursday afternoon

DAVENPORT — On Thursday, June 29, around 4:00 p.m., Davenport Police responded to the scene of a car crash in the 1100 block of Main St. in Davenport.

A gold/tan passenger car was traveling southbound on Main St. when the car ran off the road, striking a retaining wall before striking a parked vehicle.

The driver, an adult male, and passenger were both transported to Genesis East Medical center, where the driver later died.

Initial information indicates that the crash was caused by a medical issue.

This is an on-going investigation.