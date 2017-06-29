× One Person Hurt after Car Slams into Building

One person was taken to the hospital after a car slammed into a building.

The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 29th on the corner of West Locust Street and Washington Street in Davenport. That’s right next to the Conoco gas station, and down the street from St. Ambrose University.

Before the crash, Davenport Police say the car also hit a gas meter. Our photographer who was on the scene says the area really smelled of gasoline. Some nearby residents were evacuated.

A utility pole is also down in the area, and police say power to the building that the car ran into was cut as a precaution as well.

The driver was able to walk to the ambulance before being taken to the hospital.