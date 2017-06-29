× Moline Police Chief Hankins set to retire

MOLINE — After having served the city for over 37 years, Moline Chief of Police Kim Hankins is set to retire.

Hankins’ last day on the force will be Friday, July 14.

Hankins spent 27 of his years in enforcement in a role of supervision, including Chief of Police for seven years and Public Safety Director for six years.

Before being named Chief of Police, Hankins held numerous positions, such as Field Training Officer, Patrol Supervisor, Undercover MEG Agent, and Traffic Sergeant, to name a few.

Hankins numerous awards over the years include Distinguished Service and Meritorious Achievement awards as well as recognition from the QC Metropolitan Enforcement Group, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the state of Illinois for his dedication to narcotics law enforcement.

A reception to honor Hankins and his years of service is scheduled to be held in the Moline Police Department community room at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 14.

The public is invited to attend.