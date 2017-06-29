Heritage Church enters contract to buy former Kone building in Moline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE -- A Quad Cities church is set to buy the former Kone building.

Heritage Church, which has multiple locations around the Quad Cities area, has entered into a contract to buy the building. The deal is expected to close during the summer of 2017.

Senior Pastor Shawn Cossin said the building will be used in a way that is similar to its Esperanza Center, which is a multi-use facility offering child care, education, and legal assistance.

“This is not about Heritage Church, but rather our communities," said Cossin. "And our intent is for this facility to serve as a center of community engagement and transformation.”

The former Kone building, located near the Interstate 74 Bridge, holds 117,000 sq. ft.

