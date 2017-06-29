Golf Deals: There’s fun for the whole family at Prophet Hills Country Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROPHETSTOWN, Illinois -- There's a nine-hole course at Prophet Hills Country Club that's perfect for golfers of any skill level.

Karen Wiersema has been playing here for more than 30 years, but says the course never gets old.

"It's a small, nine-hole course, one of the best ones around. Our membership is kind of dropping, and we're trying to do everything we can to build up our membership," said Wiersema.

Prophet Hills is great for families, and allows golfers to either learn or fine-tune their skills.

"Anybody can have fun. Our greens are super fast, so you have to be a really good putter, but a beginner can start here, and even for a good golfer, it's a good course to be challenged on," said Wiersema.

In addition to the golf course, Prophet Hills Country Club is now a restaurant, and offers a space for receptions, banquets, and class reunions.

