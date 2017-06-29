Golf Deals: Fun for all skill levels at Saukie Golf Course

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- Saukie Golf Course has been offering family-friendly fun for nearly a century in Rock Island.

Golf manager Todd Winter says that's part of what makes this course unique.

"Saukie has so much history here. So many people in our community grew up golfing at this course. It's almost 100 years old," said Winter.

Saukie is considered an executive-style course, which means there are more par three holes. Winter says it still presents a challenge, but there are forward tees that make it playable for all levels.

Many visitors especially look forward to playing Hole 8.

"It comes up right onto 38th Street, so the people driving down 38th Street can see everyone coming in. It's right by the clubhouse, you can see the entire course from this place on the course, so it's kind of our signature hole here," said Winter.

The course is owned by the City of Rock Island, along with Highland Springs, which allows for partnerships with a number of day camps, junior leagues, and other Parks and Recreation programs.

To visit Saukie Golf Course yourself