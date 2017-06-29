× Davenport Wants Added Turn Lane at Proposed Costco Site

DAVENPORT- City leaders are trying to figure out how to ease the traffic at the site of a proposed Costco.

Mayor Frank Klipsch was our guest on Good Morning Quad Cities’ Breakfast With Thursday, June 29 at Greatest Grains. The company wants to put in a store on 53rd Street, just west of Elmore Avenue Circle, near the city’s fire station. Residents though, have raised concerns about added traffic on the already busy street. Klipsch says the city is looking at different ways customers could get into the store.

“We’ve also got programs with the Iowa Department of Transportation to work on the expansion of and adding that turn lane on 53rd Street already,” Kilpsch said Thursday. “So this would be good timing with things coming together.”

The city has applied for a grant to add another turn lane on 53rd Street from Elmore all the way to Brady Street. If the store gets approved, Costco would like its store to be opened by next summer.

